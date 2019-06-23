Kami Rita Sherpa celebrates setting a new world record for climbing Mount Everest. Photo: EPA
24 Everest summits and still going strong: record-breaking Nepalese mountain guide Kami Rita Sherpa vows to keep climbing
- Kami Rita Sherpa has been to the summit of the world’s highest mountain more times than anyone else on Earth
- And the 49-year-old, who claims an unblemished safety record, has no plans to stop taking clients to the top any time soon
Topic | Climbing and mountaineering
A traffic jam of climbers on the Hillary Step of Everest. Photo: AFP
Climbing Everest: an expensive way to live and die
- Climbers who have paid up to US$45,000 to summit Everest are often determined to succeed or die trying.
- When they fail, it can cost even more to retrieve their bodies
Topic | Expeditions and adventures
