Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Kami Rita Sherpa celebrates setting a new world record for climbing Mount Everest. Photo: EPA
People

24 Everest summits and still going strong: record-breaking Nepalese mountain guide Kami Rita Sherpa vows to keep climbing

  • Kami Rita Sherpa has been to the summit of the world’s highest mountain more times than anyone else on Earth
  • And the 49-year-old, who claims an unblemished safety record, has no plans to stop taking clients to the top any time soon
Topic |   Climbing and mountaineering
Omkar Khandekar

Omkar Khandekar  

Published: 10:00am, 23 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:03am, 23 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Kami Rita Sherpa celebrates setting a new world record for climbing Mount Everest. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
A traffic jam of climbers on the Hillary Step of Everest. Photo: AFP
Health & Environment

Climbing Everest: an expensive way to live and die

  • Climbers who have paid up to US$45,000 to summit Everest are often determined to succeed or die trying.
  • When they fail, it can cost even more to retrieve their bodies
Topic |   Expeditions and adventures
Omkar Khandekar

Omkar Khandekar  

Published: 3:30pm, 16 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:36am, 17 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

A traffic jam of climbers on the Hillary Step of Everest. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.