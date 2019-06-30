Channels

Rebecca Johnson is a vocal advocate for the ratification of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons. Photo: Lingnan University
People

Trump should give Kim a chance to rebuild economy in exchange for nuclear disarmament, says Nobel peace laureate Rebecca Johnson

  • ‘Kim can see the writing on the wall’ of failing to rejuvenate the North Korean economy, says Rebecca Johnson, a vocal advocate for a nuclear-free world
  • She hopes Trump will break with conventional wisdom and sideline hawkish advisers who advocate for greater pressure and sanctions
Topic |   North Korea
John Power

John Power  

Published: 10:00am, 30 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:00am, 30 Jun, 2019

US President Donald Trump walks with North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore in June 2018. Photo: AFP
East Asia

US and North Korea in behind-the-scenes talks over third summit, South Korea’s Moon Jae-in says

  • Trump says he will not meet Kim Jong-un during G20 trip to Asia, but may ‘speak with him in a different form’
  • Recent exchange of letters between US and North Korean leaders has boosted hopes for a revival of stalled negotiations
Topic |   North Korea
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 6:24am, 27 Jun, 2019

Updated: 12:06pm, 27 Jun, 2019

