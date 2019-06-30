Rebecca Johnson is a vocal advocate for the ratification of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons. Photo: Lingnan University
Trump should give Kim a chance to rebuild economy in exchange for nuclear disarmament, says Nobel peace laureate Rebecca Johnson
- ‘Kim can see the writing on the wall’ of failing to rejuvenate the North Korean economy, says Rebecca Johnson, a vocal advocate for a nuclear-free world
- She hopes Trump will break with conventional wisdom and sideline hawkish advisers who advocate for greater pressure and sanctions

US President Donald Trump walks with North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore in June 2018. Photo: AFP

