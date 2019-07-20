Channels

Malaysia’s Sultan Muhammad V has divorced his wife Oksana Voevodina. Photo: Instagram
People

Malaysian Sultan Muhammad V has divorced his Russian wife Oksana Voevodina, Singapore lawyer confirms

  • Following Muhammad’s issuance of the triple talaq on June 22, the sharia court in his state of Kelantan issued a divorce certificate on July 1, the lawyer said
  • The ex-beauty queen, who is in Russia with her son, said the circulation online of the divorce certificate was ‘an act of provocation’
Topic |   Malaysia
Bhavan Jaipragas

Bhavan Jaipragas  

Published: 8:03pm, 20 Jul, 2019

Updated: 8:33pm, 20 Jul, 2019

