Malaysia’s Sultan Muhammad V has divorced his wife Oksana Voevodina. Photo: Instagram
Malaysian Sultan Muhammad V has divorced his Russian wife Oksana Voevodina, Singapore lawyer confirms
- Following Muhammad’s issuance of the triple talaq on June 22, the sharia court in his state of Kelantan issued a divorce certificate on July 1, the lawyer said
- The ex-beauty queen, who is in Russia with her son, said the circulation online of the divorce certificate was ‘an act of provocation’
