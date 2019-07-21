Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte delivers a speech in Manila on July 12. Photo: EPA
What will Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte say in his State of the Nation address? Only he knows
- Previous year’s speeches have run on for almost two hours and devolved into expletive-laden rants. Even Duterte’s advisers don’t know what he will say
- Corruption, terrorism and the South China Sea could all mentioned – as well as the recent UN decision to investigate the president’s bloody war on drugs
Topic | The Philippines
Tensions between Beijing and Manila are running high over disputes in the South China Sea. Photo: AFP
China and Philippines need a fishing deal for the South China Sea, but can they find one?
- President Rodrigo Duterte set to make a key announcement on fishing rights during State of the Nation Address on Monday
- But can either side afford to give ground without sparking a public outcry at home?
Topic | South China Sea
