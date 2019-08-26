Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Indonesia's Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati looks certain to take a top spot in Joko Widodo’s next cabinet. Photo: AP
People

For Indonesia’s finance chief Sri Mulyani, what will a ‘bigger’ role in new Jokowi cabinet entail?

  • The president wants to give the former World Bank managing director, who turns 57 today, more responsibilities in his new cabinet
  • Analysts say a promotion would be for Sri Mulyani, who has rock star appeal among citizens, to take on the additional role of coordinating minister for economic affairs
Topic |   Indonesia
Resty Woro Yuniar

Resty Woro Yuniar  

Updated: 12:09pm, 26 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Indonesia's Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati looks certain to take a top spot in Joko Widodo’s next cabinet. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.