Fake Malaysian identification cards with pictures of alleged Chinese nationals. Photo: National Registration Department/Facebook
In Malaysia, fake news of Chinese nationals getting citizenship stokes racial tensions
- Claims that mainland Chinese are being granted Malaysian identification cards have been circulating online media for the past month
- The National Registration Department has lodged a police report against several social media users for such accusations
Topic | Malaysia
