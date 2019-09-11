A man passes in front of a huge wall painting for South Korea’s Catholic martyrs at Solmoe Shrine in Dangjin, 85km southwest of Seoul. Photo: AFP
As Japan-South Korea dispute rages on, can Christians make a difference?
- As ties between the neighbours worsen, Christians from both countries are pressing ahead on people-to-people relations with their counterparts
- Some say they are trying to foster the personal connections lacked by the likes of Moon Jae-in and Shinzo Abe in a bid to bridge recent and historical enmity
Topic | Japan
A man passes in front of a huge wall painting for South Korea’s Catholic martyrs at Solmoe Shrine in Dangjin, 85km southwest of Seoul. Photo: AFP
Customers at a fast food shop in the Shin-Okubo district, known as Tokyo's Korean town. Photo: AFP
Japanese fans of K-pop and kimchi unfazed by row with South Korea
- The rift stems from the bloody history between the two countries, particularly Tokyo’s occupation of the peninsula as a colony
- The diplomatic friction has culminated in tit-for-tat trade restrictions and the scrapping of a military information-sharing pact
Topic | Japan
Customers at a fast food shop in the Shin-Okubo district, known as Tokyo's Korean town. Photo: AFP