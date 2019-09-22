Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A dancing fountain in front of a casino in Manila. Photo: AFP
People

How rogue officers in the Philippines contract themselves out to Chinese loan sharks for kidnappings

  • The booming gambling industry in the Philippines has given rise to new opportunities for moonlighting officers
  • Chinese loan sharks have found a talented pool of Filipinos who provide services such as snatching victims and guarding them until ransom is paid
Topic |   The Philippines
Raissa Robles

Raissa Robles  

Updated: 9:00am, 22 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

A dancing fountain in front of a casino in Manila. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Over 600 Chinese nationals have been arrested for online gambling and an online investment scam syndicate. Photo: AP
Southeast Asia

601 Chinese arrested for cybercrimes in the Philippines in less than a week

  • Manila has launched a crackdown on the large numbers of Chinese who mostly enter the country as tourists and then work for online gambling and cybercrime operations
Topic |   The Philippines
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 12:34pm, 18 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Over 600 Chinese nationals have been arrested for online gambling and an online investment scam syndicate. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.