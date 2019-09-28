Children aboard an Operation Babylift flight at the end of the Vietnam war. Photo: AP
US Operation Babylift ‘orphans’ are still seeking their Vietnamese parents, more than 40 years on
- In the final days of the Vietnam war, Operation Babylift evacuated 3,000 children and took them to the West to be adopted.
- Not all were orphans; many of them, now middle-aged adults, are still searching for their roots
Topic | Adoption
Children aboard an Operation Babylift flight at the end of the Vietnam war. Photo: AP
Labourers work at a garment factory in Hanoi. Photo: Reuters
US-China trade war presented Vietnam a golden opportunity but can its infrastructure keep up?
- Businesses are complaining about congested ports and roads, soaring costs for land and labour, and regulations being loosened too slowly
- If Vietnam is unable to fast-track progress in closing its infrastructure gap, it risks losing its ‘mini-China’ status as supply chains are diverted
Topic | Vietnam
Labourers work at a garment factory in Hanoi. Photo: Reuters