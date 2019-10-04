Achmad Fadil Muzakki Syah, 39, and his three wives. Photo: Twitter
Indonesian MP says his three wives are proof polygamy can be ‘good and harmonious’
- Achmad Fadil Muzakki Syah, who told reporters he and his wives ‘regularly sleep together in one bed’, aims to showcase his family as an example of polygamy done right
- The act has been slammed as ‘disgusting’ by activists, who say polygamy hurts women and children
Topic | Indonesia
