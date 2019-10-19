Channels

Thien Ie Kong temple is a historic landmark in Samarinda, the capital of East Kalimantan. Photo: Resty Woro Yuniar
People

How ethnic Chinese shaped the home of Indonesia’s new capital on Borneo

  • The decision to relocate Indonesia’s seat of government from Jakarta to East Kalimantan has sparked concern about cultural friction between local residents and new settlers
  • But the area’s ethnic Chinese, pointing to their history of integration with the native Bornean tribes, say they are confident social unity will prevail
Topic |   Indonesia
Resty Woro Yuniar

Resty Woro Yuniar  

Updated: 1:30pm, 19 Oct, 2019

Thien Ie Kong temple is a historic landmark in Samarinda, the capital of East Kalimantan. Photo: Resty Woro Yuniar
