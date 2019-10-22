Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn with (the now former) royal noble consort Sineenat ‘Koi’ Wongvajirapakdi. Photo: AFP
From Thai king’s consort Koi to Meghan Markle, why is royal life so hard?
- King Maha Vajiralongkorn has stripped his consort Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi of her titles, accusing her of disloyalty and an ambition to displace the queen
- She joins a list of commoners who have struggled to adapt to royal life, from Japan’s Empress Masako, to Meghan Markle and a former Miss Moscow who married a Malaysian sultan
Topic | Royalty
