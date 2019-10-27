Marjorie (left) and Gretchen Barretto. Photo: Instagram
Keeping up with the Barrettos: how three famous sisters shocked Duterte and broke the internet
- A brawl that began at the wake of late businessman Miguel Barretto, in front of the Philippine president, has spiralled into a battle between the women of his family on social media
- Filipinos have been transfixed by the outbursts and confessions by actresses Gretchen, Marjorie and Claudine over men and money
Topic | The Philippines
Marjorie (left) and Gretchen Barretto. Photo: Instagram
Rodrigo Duterte. Photo: Kyodo
Duterte ‘shocked’ after bid to smooth Philippine celebrity feud between Gretchen Barretto and sister Marjorie ends in scuffle
- Attempt by the president to reconcile film star family ends in hair pulling and the intervention of his bodyguards at a wake for patriarch Miguel Barretto
- But critics question why a leader who has ordered numerous killings in his infamous war on drugs would be fazed by such a minor celebrity catfight
Topic | Rodrigo Duterte
Rodrigo Duterte. Photo: Kyodo