Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The baby was found after the woman’s colleague heard his cries. Photo: Shutterstock
People

Baby who died after mother put him in washing machine highlights an Indonesian stigma

  • Sutina, a babysitter, gave birth in secret and then hid her newborn son in a washing machine, where he later died
  • The case has thrown a spotlight on the stigma faced by unwed mothers in Indonesia, where there is also a lack of sexual health services
Topic |   Indonesia
Amy Chew

Amy Chew  

Updated: 11:38am, 7 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

The baby was found after the woman’s colleague heard his cries. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.