The baby was found after the woman’s colleague heard his cries. Photo: Shutterstock
Baby who died after mother put him in washing machine highlights an Indonesian stigma
- Sutina, a babysitter, gave birth in secret and then hid her newborn son in a washing machine, where he later died
- The case has thrown a spotlight on the stigma faced by unwed mothers in Indonesia, where there is also a lack of sexual health services
Topic | Indonesia
