Sam Rainsy, centre, and Mu Sochua, in pink, field questions from reporters in Kuala Lumpur on November 12, 2019. Photo: SCMP/Tashny Sukumaran
Cambodia ‘playing with fire’ by cosying up to China, says opposition figure Sam Rainsy
- The politician warned strongman Hun Sen’s government against allowing Beijing to build infrastructure facilities that could be turned into military bases
- Sam Rainsy said he and other banned opposition figures were ‘freedom fighters’ and thanked Malaysia for respecting their rights by allowing them entry
Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Sen attends the annual Water Festival on the Tonle Sap river in Phnom Penh. Photo: Reuters
Rainsy’s in Malaysia, Sokha’s out of jail. Is Cambodia’s Hun Sen in a pickle?
- The Cambodian strongman is under pressure not only from a reinvigorated opposition, but from the European Union, too
- The EU is considering cutting preferential trade terms over human rights allegations
