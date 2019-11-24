Philippine police gather for a briefing in Quezon City, east of Manila. Photo: EPA
Duterte’s anti-communist crusade entangles Filipino cultural performance group
- Members of Teatro Obrero described being mocked by police and military personnel and forced to dance during their weeklong period of detention
- They were arrested as part of a sweeping counter-insurgency operation ordered by the Philippine president that also targeted advocacy groups
Topic | The Philippines
Safety fears after Philippines names Oxfam a front for communist terror
- A national council of churches and women’s political advocacy group were likewise singled out by the country’s defence establishment this week
- Critics say the practice, known locally as ‘red-tagging’, has been used to silence dissent and puts people’s lives at risk
An Oxfam charity shop in London. Photo: EPA