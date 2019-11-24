Channels

SCMP
Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Philippine police gather for a briefing in Quezon City, east of Manila. Photo: EPA
People

Duterte’s anti-communist crusade entangles Filipino cultural performance group

  • Members of Teatro Obrero described being mocked by police and military personnel and forced to dance during their weeklong period of detention
  • They were arrested as part of a sweeping counter-insurgency operation ordered by the Philippine president that also targeted advocacy groups
Topic |   The Philippines
Nick Aspinwall

Nick Aspinwall  

Updated: 2:02pm, 24 Nov, 2019

An Oxfam charity shop in London. Photo: EPA
Politics

Safety fears after Philippines names Oxfam a front for communist terror

  • A national council of churches and women’s political advocacy group were likewise singled out by the country’s defence establishment this week
  • Critics say the practice, known locally as ‘red-tagging’, has been used to silence dissent and puts people’s lives at risk
Topic |   The Philippines
Alan Robles

Alan Robles  

Updated: 10:27pm, 10 Nov, 2019

