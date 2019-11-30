A picture of Goo Hara from her memorial service. Photo: Reuters
How fans come to terms with K-pop deaths of Goo Hara, Sulli and Jonghyun
- Experts say the passing of their idols has a real psychological impact on fans, who develop a sense of belonging and community from their adulation
- Some suggest more education on how youngsters can handle loneliness and stress, while others say the suicides can raise awareness of mental health issues
Topic | K-pop idols
Goo Hara’s death has led to a rethink of laws around revenge porn, sexual assault and rape in South Korea.
K-pop suicide sparks a reckoning on revenge porn, sexual assault and outdated attitudes in South Korea
- A petition of a quarter of a million signatures was given to the South Korean president calling for changes to laws
- South Korea’s laws on revenge porn, sexual assault and rape are outdated and need rewriting, says lawmaker Lee Jung-mi
Topic | K-pop, Mandopop and other Asian pop
