A picture of Goo Hara from her memorial service. Photo: Reuters
People

How fans come to terms with K-pop deaths of Goo Hara, Sulli and Jonghyun

  • Experts say the passing of their idols has a real psychological impact on fans, who develop a sense of belonging and community from their adulation
  • Some suggest more education on how youngsters can handle loneliness and stress, while others say the suicides can raise awareness of mental health issues
Topic |   K-pop idols
David Lee

David Lee  

Updated: 7:00pm, 30 Nov, 2019

A picture of Goo Hara from her memorial service. Photo: Reuters
Goo Hara’s death has led to a rethink of laws around revenge porn, sexual assault and rape in South Korea.
Entertainment

K-pop suicide sparks a reckoning on revenge porn, sexual assault and outdated attitudes in South Korea

  • A petition of a quarter of a million signatures was given to the South Korean president calling for changes to laws
  • South Korea’s laws on revenge porn, sexual assault and rape are outdated and need rewriting, says lawmaker Lee Jung-mi
Topic |   K-pop, Mandopop and other Asian pop
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 9:53am, 30 Nov, 2019

Goo Hara’s death has led to a rethink of laws around revenge porn, sexual assault and rape in South Korea.
