Lee Hyori appears in an advert for Chumchurum, a brand of soju. Photo: Handout
K-pop alcohol ads face ban in South Korea amid rise in underage drinking
- IU, Lee Hyori and Irene from Red Velvet have all previously lent their name and fame to promoting popular soju brands Chamisul or Chumchurum
- But as the health ministry eyes with concern a rise in female and underage drinkers, such multimillion-dollar endorsement deals could soon be history
Topic | South Korea
A picture of Goo Hara from her memorial service. Photo: Reuters
How fans come to terms with K-pop deaths of Goo Hara, Sulli and Jonghyun
- Experts say the passing of their idols has a real psychological impact on fans, who develop a sense of belonging and community from their adulation
- Some suggest more education on how youngsters can handle loneliness and stress, while others say the suicides can raise awareness of mental health issues
Topic | South Korea
