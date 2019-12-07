Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A Vietnamese migrant who, like Nguyen, worked on a cannabis farm in Britain. Photo: AFP
This Week in Asia /  People

They stole my mother’s organs: a Vietnamese human trafficking victim on going to the UK

  • Nguyen was held captive in Vietnam and then forced to work on cannabis farms and in a restaurant in the UK before being rescued by the authorities
  • He is among thousands of Vietnamese children and adults who have been identified as victims of human trafficking in Britain
Topic |   Human trafficking
Raquel Carvalho

Raquel Carvalho  

Updated: 1:00pm, 7 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

A Vietnamese migrant who, like Nguyen, worked on a cannabis farm in Britain. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.