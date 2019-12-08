Retired pilot and war veteran Ho Weng Toh, 99, at the launch of his memoir. Photo: Handout
Singapore pilot, 99, remembers wartime Hong Kong and being a Flying Tiger
- Ho Weng Toh, one of the last surviving members of the First American Volunteer Group of the Chinese Air Force, has published a memoir
- He got to know tycoon Robert Kuok at Malaysia-Singapore Airlines in the 1960s and the latter remembers the ex-pilot as ‘Uncle Ho’
