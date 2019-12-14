Napalm dropped by a US fighter aircraft erupts on Peleliu's Umurbrogol Mountain, where Japanese soldiers were entrenched. Photo: US Marine Corps History Division
Last Japanese soldier to survive World War II Battle of Peleliu’s final words of warning
- Keiji Nagai, who died last month, endured one of the bitterest battles between US Marines and the Imperial Japanese Army of the entire war
- In life, he mostly avoided talking about his experiences – but when he did, his interviewer found something that changed him: an appeal for peace
