Japan has the world’s oldest population. Pictured: Japanese ‘girl band’ KBG84. Photo: AFP
From dementia to jobs, does Japan’s ageing society hold the secret to growing old gracefully?

  • Forget the warnings of ticking time bombs and demographic crises just for a moment – there are positives to having the ‘world’s oldest population’, too
  • Japan is leading the way for other ageing societies in areas such as welfare funding, dementia care and social initiatives for the retired
Jovi Ho

Neo Rong Wei

Updated: 9:21am, 22 Dec, 2019

Jovi Ho is a student at the Wee Kim Wee School of Communication and Information in Singapore.

Neo Rong Wei is from the Wee Kim Wee School and was taking part in a journalism module called Going Overseas for Advanced Reporting.