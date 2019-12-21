Chinese national Feng Xu pictured during his arrest in Birmingham, Britain, last year. Photo: National Crime Agency
Chinese criminal ‘estate agent’ jailed in Britain for arranging brothels, cannabis farms
- Feng Xu, 43, secured rental agreements on hundreds of properties populated by trafficked prostitutes, cannabis growers and people smugglers
- He had moved to the UK from Guangzhou two decades ago with dreams of becoming a businessman, but turned to crime after incurring heavy debts
Topic | Britain
