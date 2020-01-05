Indian spiritual guru Gurmeet Ram Rahim was jailed in 2017 on rape charges. Photo: AP
This Week in Asia /  People

From Bikram Choudhury to Gurmeet Ram Rahim, why does India have so many disgraced gurus?

  • For the country’s holy men, international notoriety is as common an outcome as global fame
  • But their influence is hard to shake at home, where people looking for a purpose or cause too often turn a blind eye to spiritual leaders’ crimes
Topic |   India
Kunal Purohit
Kunal Purohit

Updated: 2:05pm, 5 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Indian spiritual guru Gurmeet Ram Rahim was jailed in 2017 on rape charges. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE