Sumo is set to be released in India on January 15, 2020. Photo: Handout
A Japanese sumo-wrestling champion walks into a Tamil film. Hilarity ensues
- Sumo, a new film about the bromance between an Indian surfer and Japanese wrestler, pays homage to the growing ties between New Delhi and Tokyo
- Director S.P. Hosimin hopes the heartwarming comedy will help bring people together and earn the approval of Modi and Abe
Topic | India
Sumo is set to be released in India on January 15, 2020. Photo: Handout