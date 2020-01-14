Inquiries to Singaporean schools from Hong Kong families have increased in recent months. Photo: AFP
Singapore schools offer ‘safety and security’ for families leaving Hong Kong protests behind

  • At Singapore’s ISS, inquiries from Hong Kong parents have increased 60 per cent from previous years. And it’s not alone
  • Hong Kong’s ongoing unrest is one reason but parents are also attracted to Singapore’s bilingual system and highly rated universities
Dewey Sim
Updated: 1:45pm, 14 Jan, 2020

