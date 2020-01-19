A mural dedicated to Tetsu Nakamura in Kabul following his killing last inDecember. 2019. Photo: Ezzatullah Mehrdad
This Week in Asia /  People

Afghanistan remembers Japan’s Tetsu Nakamura, the slain doctor who brought water to thousands

  • Nakamura had worked in the country for more than three decades, helping secure clean water and irrigate arid land by building canals
  • His killing saw an outpouring of grief in Afghanistan, where an estimated 2 million people in 2018 lost secure access to food due to drought
Topic |   Afghanistan
Ezzatullah Mehrdad
Ezzatullah Mehrdad

Updated: 2:00pm, 19 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

A mural dedicated to Tetsu Nakamura in Kabul following his killing last inDecember. 2019. Photo: Ezzatullah Mehrdad
READ FULL ARTICLE