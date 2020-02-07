Xiao Li, 22, was declared brain dead in Australia earlier this week following a serious road traffic accident. Photo: Twitter
Australia allows Chinese mother to visit dying son despite coronavirus travel ban

  • Xiao Li, 22, was declared brain dead earlier this week following a serious road traffic accident in rural Victoria state last month
  • His mother, Xing Lang Ren from Qingdao, has been granted an exemption from the ban on travellers from mainland China that was imposed on Saturday
Updated: 3:19pm, 7 Feb, 2020

