Xiao Li, 22, was declared brain dead in Australia earlier this week following a serious road traffic accident. Photo: Twitter
Australia allows Chinese mother to visit dying son despite coronavirus travel ban
- Xiao Li, 22, was declared brain dead earlier this week following a serious road traffic accident in rural Victoria state last month
- His mother, Xing Lang Ren from Qingdao, has been granted an exemption from the ban on travellers from mainland China that was imposed on Saturday
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak: All stories
Xiao Li, 22, was declared brain dead in Australia earlier this week following a serious road traffic accident. Photo: Twitter