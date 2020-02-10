Bong Joon-ho, the director of Parasite. Photo: EPA
Parasite makes history at Oscars and South Korean fans join Bong Joon-ho in celebrating
- The film offers a withering critique of South Korean society’s growing inequality, striking a chord with a younger generation of audiences
- Fans also welcomed greater representation for Asian artists on the international stage after Hollywood has been criticised for lack of diversity
Topic | Asian cinema: Korean films
