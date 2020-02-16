Refugees. Photo: Tashny Sukumaran
Coronavirus quarantine in Australia to Hong Kong’s bread line: life as one of Asia’s 4 million refugees
- With the world’s refugee population doubling in the past eight years, the Asia-Pacific is now home to more than four million displaced people
- In Hong Kong, some struggle to survive on a food budget of HK$1,200 a month; in Australia, a healthy family must live in a coronavirus quarantine station
Topic | Legacy of war in Asia
Refugees. Photo: Tashny Sukumaran