Normah Ishak has been appointed Malaysia’s first female counterterrorism chief. Photo: Facebook
Malaysia appoints first female counterterrorism chief, Normah Ishak
- Normah Ishak takes over from Ayob Khan in a major milestone for the country’s police intelligence arm
- Among her first jobs will be what to do about the 65 Isis militants thought to have returned to Malaysia from Syria
Topic | Islamic State
Normah Ishak has been appointed Malaysia’s first female counterterrorism chief. Photo: Facebook