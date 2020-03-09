Rows of empty chairs, each one representing a seat on the downed MH17, arranged outside the Russian embassy in The Hague. Photo: Reuters
Malaysia Airlines MH17 trial begins at The Hague with victims’ families desperate for justice

  • MH17 was shot down over Ukraine by pro-Russian separatists in July 2014, killing 298 people. Even after years of investigation, no one knows why
  • The Hague trail begins on Monday, with four men charged with murder. They will not appear in court but victims’ families hope evidence brings closure
Updated: 12:54pm, 9 Mar, 2020

Amy Chew is a journalist based in Kuala Lumpur who has covered regime change in Asia and parts of the Middle East, giving her a unique insight into the economic, social and political factors that reshapes society.

