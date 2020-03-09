Rows of empty chairs, each one representing a seat on the downed MH17, arranged outside the Russian embassy in The Hague. Photo: Reuters
Malaysia Airlines MH17 trial begins at The Hague with victims’ families desperate for justice
- MH17 was shot down over Ukraine by pro-Russian separatists in July 2014, killing 298 people. Even after years of investigation, no one knows why
- The Hague trail begins on Monday, with four men charged with murder. They will not appear in court but victims’ families hope evidence brings closure
Topic | Malaysia Airlines flight 17
Rows of empty chairs, each one representing a seat on the downed MH17, arranged outside the Russian embassy in The Hague. Photo: Reuters