The trial of four men charged with murder over the downing of MH17 begins at Schiphol airport, near Amsterdam, on Monday. Photo: AP
As Malaysia Airlines MH17 trial begins in The Hague, court examines ‘atrocious disaster’
- In July 2014, MH17 was torn apart by a Russian missile over eastern Ukraine, killing 298 people
- Prosecutors claim the four men accused of murder were linked to pro-Russian separatists involved in Ukraine’s civil war
Topic | Malaysia Airlines flight 17
