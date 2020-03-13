Former Malaysian premier Najib Razak. Photo: Reuters
This Week in Asia /  People

‘I love the simple lifestyle,’ Najib says in Netflix documentary about Malaysia’s 1MDB scandal

  • The episode, titled Man at the Top, examines the pilfering of the sovereign wealth fund, and features interviews with the ex-prime minister at home
  • Meanwhile, as new premier Muhyiddin Yassin installs his new administration, some members of coalition partner Umno have been unhappy over their few numbers in cabinet
Topic |   Malaysia
Tashny Sukumaran
Tashny Sukumaran

Updated: 8:05pm, 13 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

Former Malaysian premier Najib Razak. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE