Former Malaysian premier Najib Razak. Photo: Reuters
‘I love the simple lifestyle,’ Najib says in Netflix documentary about Malaysia’s 1MDB scandal
- The episode, titled Man at the Top, examines the pilfering of the sovereign wealth fund, and features interviews with the ex-prime minister at home
- Meanwhile, as new premier Muhyiddin Yassin installs his new administration, some members of coalition partner Umno have been unhappy over their few numbers in cabinet
