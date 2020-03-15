Hasib, 40, and his wife Khomsiah, 38, in front of their shop. Photo: Muhammad Rusmadi
Coronavirus: poor Indonesian families most at risk of sudden spike in infections

  • As fears spread that Indonesia has more infections than is being confirmed, activists are most concerned for those too poor to afford masks or treatment
  • According to international organisations, nearly 100 million Indonesian families or individuals live on US$2 a day or less
Joe Cochrane
Updated: 12:00pm, 15 Mar, 2020

