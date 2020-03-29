Shogo Suzuki is out to change the attitudes of Japanese society towards former inmates. Photo: Handout
Japanese ex-convict hired by LG, Maersk wants society to give offenders a second chance
- Shogo Suzuki served two years in prison before he turned 18. Now 24, he is looking to change Japanese society’s attitude towards former inmates
- After working at two multinational firms, he founded Cross Career, a job-placement firm that only handles people with criminal records
