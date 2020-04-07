Indonesian firefighters contend with the aftermath of an Isis-linked blast in Surabaya in 2018. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Indonesia warned to be on guard for anti-Chinese terrorism amid pandemic
- Islamic State affiliates are using the coronavirus to stoke existing anti-Chinese sentiments within Indonesia, a Jakarta-based think tank cautioned
- It said there had been calls for attacks to be carried out because the country’s government is seen as being weakened by the pandemic
