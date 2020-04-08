Thailand on April 3 imposed a nationwide curfew from 10pm to 4am, leaving the homeless struggling. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Bangkok’s lockdown, curfew leave vulnerable Thai residents struggling
- Even as the government has initiated cash handouts, some workers are falling through the cracks
- Meanwhile, Bangkok’s nightly curfew is leaving the homeless and those unable to pay their rent with nowhere to go
