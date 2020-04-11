The normally crowded streets of Kuala Lumpur are empty during the national lockdown, but cases of domestic violence are increasing behind closed doors. Photo: DPA
In Malaysia, domestic violence spikes amid lockdown to slow coronavirus infections
- Women’s rights groups are reporting a substantial increase in calls for help as workers are forced to stay home, running low on food and income
- The government has been called to take more substantive action to support women, especially as the lockdown has been extended until the end of April
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
