Chinese national Du Fengyan, 35, has experienced racial discrimination while travelling around India. Photo: Du Fengyan
Coronavirus: in India, a traveller from China faces xenophobia and hardship as cases rise

  • Every winter for the past decade, Du Fengyan has left Beijing to travel around the world
  • This time, however, the 35-year-old has been kicked out of hotels and called racial slurs as India grapples with the spread of Covid-19
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Luo Ruiyao
Updated: 4:06pm, 13 Apr, 2020

