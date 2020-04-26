A picture of a dorm in Taichung provided by a migrant worker to the Taiwan International Workers Association. Photo: TIWA
In Taiwan’s ‘container houses’ for migrant workers, coronavirus not the only health risk
- While Taiwan has avoided a huge outbreak, activists doubt the government’s readiness to protect migrant workers, some of whom live in dorms of 30 people a room
- Aside from the coronavirus, packed dorms located within factory grounds leave workers at risk of fire hazards
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
A picture of a dorm in Taichung provided by a migrant worker to the Taiwan International Workers Association. Photo: TIWA