Members of Nahdlatul Ulama and several NGOs distribute some 1,000 bags of rice around Klang Valley, Malaysia, on April 23, 2020. Photo: NU Malaysia branch
One million Indonesian migrants in Malaysia lack food under lockdown, says Nahdlatul Ulama

  • The Malaysian chapter of Indonesia’s largest Muslim organisation has received numerous calls for help from migrant workers unable to buy food or pay rent
  • Muslim Indonesian workers are facing a double whammy of financial ruin and a ban by President Joko Widodo on travel to return to mark Hari Raya Idul-Fitri next month
Amy Chew
Updated: 5:30pm, 23 Apr, 2020

