Albert Tay’s business of making giant joss sticks by hand is a vanishing trade. Photo: Tay Guan Heng
The last giant joss stick makers of Singapore are burning to the end

  • Albert Tay’s business may well be the last of its kind in the Lion City
  • His craft has been handed down through the generations, but young Singaporeans have no interest in it – and Covid-19 could be the killer blow
Jacqueline Woo
Updated: 9:25am, 27 Apr, 2020

