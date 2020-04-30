The neon lights of Kabukicho, one of Tokyo’s red light districts. Photo: Shutterstock.
This Week in Asia /  People

Coronavirus pandemic good for forcing ‘pretty girls’ into sex work, Japan comedian says

  • Takashi Okamura has apologised for the remarks he made on a late-night talk show in response to a listener frustrated at the closure of red light districts
  • He said the man should save his money, as the economic fallout of the crisis would mean more desperate young women entering Japan’s sex industry
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Julian Ryall
Julian Ryall

Updated: 2:00pm, 30 Apr, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The neon lights of Kabukicho, one of Tokyo’s red light districts. Photo: Shutterstock.
READ FULL ARTICLE