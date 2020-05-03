Foreign domestic workers in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Nora Tam
How coronavirus pushes Hong Kong domestic workers into debt traps
- Job uncertainties and pressure to support families under lockdowns in their home countries mean many helpers are struggling with debt and threats
- Experts are calling for greater monitoring and regulation of the lending industry amid instances of predatory practices
Topic | Foreign domestic workers in Hong Kong
Foreign domestic workers in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Nora Tam