Foreign domestic workers in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Nora Tam
How coronavirus pushes Hong Kong domestic workers into debt traps

  • Job uncertainties and pressure to support families under lockdowns in their home countries mean many helpers are struggling with debt and threats
  • Experts are calling for greater monitoring and regulation of the lending industry amid instances of predatory practices
Raquel Carvalho
Updated: 7:45am, 3 May, 2020

