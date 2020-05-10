A woman holds a child as she stands in a queue in Mumbai amid India’s coronavirus lockdown. Photo: EPA
This Week in Asia /  People

India’s coronavirus lockdown is forcing women to do all the work

  • Before the nationwide lockdown was imposed in March, many middle and upper middle class families were used to having at least one domestic helper
  • Now, working women have been left shouldering the burden of managing the house and caring for their family – all on top of their regular jobs
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
Payal Mohta
Payal Mohta in Mumbai

Updated: 2:54pm, 10 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A woman holds a child as she stands in a queue in Mumbai amid India’s coronavirus lockdown. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE