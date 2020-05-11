Priests at Sri Krishnan Temple conduct prayers for devotees who are at home. Photo: Sri Krishnan Temple
This Week in Asia /  People

Coronavirus: in Singapore, small religious groups pray for survival as donations dry up

  • Some are dipping into their reserves to keep operations running as the pandemic poses an existential threat
  • In contrast, religious groups with thousands of followers and millions in savings are well buffered, with some even providing financial assistance to worshippers
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
SCMP
Justin Kor and Derek Wong

Updated: 9:00am, 11 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Priests at Sri Krishnan Temple conduct prayers for devotees who are at home. Photo: Sri Krishnan Temple
READ FULL ARTICLE