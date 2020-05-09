Elaine Ly with her mother Lien Ly. Both women contracted Covid-19. Photo: Elaine Ly
Coronavirus survivors: I fought Covid-19 with a Hong Kong karate champ while mom was in a coma in the UK
- South China Morning Post journalist Elaine Ly spent a month in a Hong Kong hospital after testing positive for Covid-19
- On the other side of the world, her mother was also battling the disease, on a ventilator
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Elaine Ly with her mother Lien Ly. Both women contracted Covid-19. Photo: Elaine Ly