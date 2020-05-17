The surrender of Diwan Mulraj Chopra, leader of the Sikh rebellion against the British, at the Siege of Multan on January 22, 1849. Photo: Handout
This Week in Asia /  People

Point of no return: the British Raj took his ancestor’s sword, now he wants it back

  • In the closing days of the Second Anglo-Sikh War, Diwan Mulraj Chopra gave a British general his ‘talwar’ as a symbol of surrender after the fall of Multan
  • 171 years later, his great-great-great-grandson has tracked down the weapon to a British Army regiment, but the soldiers are unwilling to return it
Topic |   History
Julian Ryall
Julian Ryall

Updated: 4:30pm, 17 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The surrender of Diwan Mulraj Chopra, leader of the Sikh rebellion against the British, at the Siege of Multan on January 22, 1849. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE