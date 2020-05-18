Mannequins cheer on the South Korean soccer club FC Seoul against Gwangju FC. Photo: Reuters
FC Seoul football club fails to score with audience of sex dolls

  • South Korea’s most valuable soccer team forced to apologise after audience of life-sized sex dolls upsets fans during coronavirus restrictions
  • It claims not to have realised the voluptuous models were ‘adult products’, even though they were advertising X-rated sites of adult streamer BJ Chaero
David Lee
Updated: 5:58pm, 18 May, 2020

